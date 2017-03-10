MCI To Install Biometric Fingerprint Attendance Machine And CCTV In Medical Colleges

New Delhi: Medical Council of India (MCI) with the approval of Central Government has decided to introduce biometric fingerprint attendance machine and close circuit television (CCTV) in all medical colleges which fall in the ambit of MCI so as to keep a constant vigil on the standards of medical education. These changes are a part of amendment in the Minimum Standard Requiremnt for 50/100/150/200/250 MBBS Admission Annually Regulations, 1999. MCI has already begun the exercise of installing biometric devices in medical colleges.



According to the data provided by MCI, 985 biometric devices have already been installed at 90 Medical colleges as on February 28, 2017. A total of 41000 faculties have been enrolled for the purpose. As per the amendment made in the Minimum Standard Requirement for 50/100/150/200/250 MBBS Admission Annually Regulations, 1999, it will be mandatory to install biometric fingerprint attendance machine to open a new medical college.



Bogus Medical Colleges Identified by MCI



Medical Council of India also notified that it had come across two medical colleges which were functioning without the required approval. The two medical colleges are:

Singhania University, Pacheri Bair, District Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan

Surendra Medical College and Hospital, Khagol, Patna, Bihar



MCI has already issued press notice against these institutes and the institutes have been directed to discharge the admitted students.

MCI regularly publishes the list of approved medical colleges on its official website. From 2017-18 academic session and onwards admission to all the medical colleges would be through National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).



The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare) Faggan Singh Kulaste dispensed this information today in Lok Sabha.



