Mizoram Board Class 10 and 12 Compartmental Exam Results 2017 Declared
New Delhi:
Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the results of the high school leaving certificate (compartmental) and higher secondary school leaving certificate (compartmental) examinations 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the same can check it online. Candidates who had appeared for the compartmental exams can now check their result at indiaresults.com, the result hosting website of the Board. The examinations were held in the month of June 2017. The Board has asked all centre superintendents to collect the original mark sheets of the candidates, from the Board’s office during office hours.MBSE HSLC, HSSLC results
were declared in May 2017.Mizoram Board Compartmental Exam Result Highlights
How to check MBSE HSLC, HSSLC compartmental exam result ?
- In the class 10 exam, 185 students had appeared and 45.60 per cent students qualified
- 41.67 per cent students qualified in Class 12 arts stream
- 17 out of 33 students had qualified in the science stream and 5 out 10 students had qualified in the commerce stream
- Vocational stream saw a pass percentage of 27.78 with 5 students qualifying the exam out of 13 appeared
Go to the official website of the Board
Click on the result link
Download the .pdf format file
Check your roll number and name
