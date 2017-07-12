Mizoram Board Class 10 and 12 Compartmental Exam Results 2017 Declared Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the results of the high school leaving certificate (compartmental) and higher secondary school leaving certificate (compartmental) examinations 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mizoram Board Class 10 and 12 Compartmental Exam Results 2017 Declared New Delhi: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the results of the high school leaving certificate (compartmental) and higher secondary school leaving certificate (compartmental) examinations 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the same can check it online. Candidates who had appeared for the compartmental exams can now check their result at indiaresults.com, the result hosting website of the Board. The examinations were held in the month of June 2017. The Board has asked all centre superintendents to collect the original mark sheets of the candidates, from the Board’s office during office hours.



were declared in May 2017.



Mizoram Board Compartmental Exam Result Highlights In the class 10 exam, 185 students had appeared and 45.60 per cent students qualified

41.67 per cent students qualified in Class 12 arts stream

17 out of 33 students had qualified in the science stream and 5 out 10 students had qualified in the commerce stream

Vocational stream saw a pass percentage of 27.78 with 5 students qualifying the exam out of 13 appeared How to check MBSE HSLC, HSSLC compartmental exam result ?

Go to the official website of the Board

Click on the result link

Download the .pdf format file

Check your roll number and name



