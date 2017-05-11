MBSE Mizoram Board HSSLC Class 12 Exam Result Declared; Check Now At Mbse.edu.in

New Delhi: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the result for HSSLC Exam or class 12 board exam. The result has been declared for all streams. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website or directly from the third-party website which is hosting the results. To check the result, students would need their examination roll number. The board has already declared the result for class 10 exam on May 2, 2017.
How to check MBSE HSSLC 2017 Result
Step one: Go to MBSE official website: mbe.edu.in
Step two: Click on the Results tab.
Step three: You will be redirected to the third-party website, hosting the results. In the new window, enter your examination roll number and other required details.
Step four: Click on submit/go, and view your result.
If the option is available, take a print out of your result or else take a screenshot and kepe it for your reference. You can use the details mentioned on the online result to apply for higher education institutes. However, this would not be accepted at the time of admission so make sure to collect your original mark sheet and other documents from your school.
Also, you must tally your marks as mentioned online and as on the physical mark sheet and contact board in case of any discrepancy. It is, though, informed that the marks mentioned on the mark sheet will be considered final.
Students should also wait for board's notification on rechecking and revaluation and apply for the same in case they are not satisfied with their result.