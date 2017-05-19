MBOSE SSLC Result 2017 To Be Declared On May 23 MBOSE will declare the Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), 2017 on May 23 at 10:00 AM. T

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT MBOSE SSLC Result 2017 To Be Declared On May 23 New Delhi: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), 2017 on May 23 at 10:00 AM. The board asked all the Head of the Institutions, Officers-in-Charge of the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Examination Centres to collect the Result Booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of results. The results will be available on megresults.nic.in and other portals mentioned below.



MBOSE is introducing QR Code in the SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) internet and original marksheets for authentication purpose, said the press release from the board.



Authenticity of the marksheet can be verified by QR Code scanner available in MBoSE App which can be downloaded from Google PlayStore for free. The whole Results Booklet can also be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in.



The MBOSE board will also release the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2017 Arts stream results on May 23.



MBOSE SSLC Result 2017: How To Check



Students who are searching for the MBOSE class 10 or SSLC results 2017 can go to any results website and follow these steps:



Step One: Go the MBOSE results website

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your examination credentials

Step Four: Submit and see your results



Results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:



www.megresults.nic.in

www.timesinternet.in

www.knowyourresult.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.examresults.net/meghalaya

www.jagranjosh.com

www.results.amarujala.com



The Results will also be available through SMS in Mobile Phones.



