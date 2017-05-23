MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC Class 10 And HSSLC Class 12 Arts Result To Be Declared Today; Check At Mbose.in Meghalaya Board of School Education will publish the result for class 10 board (SSLC) exam and class 12 (HSSLC) Arts stream students today at 10 am. The results will be available on the board's official website, mbose.in.

Along with the individual results, the board will also release the abstract of both the results, list of top ten candidates in order of merit, and subject wise highest marks.



After declaration, students may face difficulty in checking their result because of the heavy traffic on website. In such cases they are advised to not panic and wait for some time before checking the result again. Students can also fetch their result through SMS. After downloading the result, students are advised to scan the QR code on their downloaded mark sheet and verify its authenticity using the MBoSE app.



Meghalaya Board of School Education will publish the result for class 10 board (SSLC) exam and class 12 (HSSLC) Arts stream students today at 10 am. The results will be available on the board's official website, mbose.in. The result for Meghalaya Boar class 12 Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream students has already been declared on May 8, 2017 on the board's website. The board has also introduced QR codes in its internet and original mark sheets so that the authenticity of the result could be easily verified using the MBoSE app which is available on Google Playstore for free.The result will be available after declaration at 10:00 am . Students can check the result from the official website or other third party result hosting websites. The result will also be available through SMS on mobile phones.Along with the individual results, the board will also release the abstract of both the results, list of top ten candidates in order of merit, and subject wise highest marks.After declaration, students may face difficulty in checking their result because of the heavy traffic on website. In such cases they are advised to not panic and wait for some time before checking the result again. Students can also fetch their result through SMS. After downloading the result, students are advised to scan the QR code on their downloaded mark sheet and verify its authenticity using the MBoSE app.Click here for more Education News