Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC 2017 Result Declared; Check Now At Mbose.in

Where can you check your result?
The result is available on the board's official website www.mbose.in. Follow the steps given below to check your result:
Step one: Go to MBOSE official website: mbose.in
Step two: Click on the results tab on top.
Step three: In the new window, click on the result link for your stream.
Step four: In the result window, select your exam and enter roll number. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Apart from the official website, the result is also available on the following websites:
- www.nic.in
- www.timesinternet.in
- www.knowyourresult.com
- www.indiaresults.com
- www.examresults.net/meghalaya
If you are not able to check your result online, then you can send an SMS in the following format to 56263 to get your result:
MBOSE12S<space>RollNumber (for students of science stream)
MBOSE12C<space>RollNumber (for students of commerce stream)
You can also send an SMS to 5676750 in the following format to get your result:
MBOSE12S<space>RollNumber (for students of science stream)
MBOSE12C<space>RollNumber (for students of commerce stream)