Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC 2017 Result Declared; Check Now At Mbose.in The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the result for class 12 board exam.

New Delhi: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the result for class 12 board exam. The result is available for Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream students. The result can be checked both online and via sms. The result was declared at 10:00 am as per the



Where can you check your result?



The result is available on the board's official website www.mbose.in. Follow the steps given below to check your result:



Step one: Go to MBOSE official website: mbose.in

Step two: Click on the results tab on top.

Step three: In the new window, click on the result link for your stream.

Step four: In the result window, select your exam and enter roll number. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Apart from the official website, the result is also available on the following websites: www.nic.in

www.timesinternet.in

www.knowyourresult.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.examresults.net/meghalaya Meghalaya Board HSSLC 2017 result declared today 56263 to get your result:



You can also send an SMS to 5676750 in the following format to get your result:



MBOSE12S<space>RollNumber (for students of science stream)

MBOSE12C<space>RollNumber (for students of commerce stream)











