3 Shares EMAIL PRINT MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC Results To be Declared Tomorrow New Delhi: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will publish the class 12 HSSLC results tomorrow. The HSSLC results will be released at 10 am in the official website. MBOSE, Tura said in a press release that the results of Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be published on May 8. The board has made all the arrangements to check the results via internet and SMS.



"The Results of the HSSLC Examination, 2017 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 08-05-2017 at 10:00 AM", said the press release from the board.



The MBOSE board also asked all the Heads of the Institutions/Officers-in-Charge of the MBOSE HSSLC Examination Centres to collect the Result Booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of result.



The whole Results Booklet can also be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in, the press release from the board said.



MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC Results: How To Check



The students can follow these steps to access class 12 HSSLC results:



Go to the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education, mbose.in

Click on the results link from the homepage

Enter your examination credentials in the next page

See your results after submitting the details



The board has also gave these alternate websites to access:



www.nic.in

www.timesinternet.in

www.knowyourresult.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.examresults.net/meghalaya

www.jagranjosh.com

www.results.amarujala.com



To access the results SMS in Mobile Phones, the students have to follow these format:



Science Stream



MBOSE12S<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12S <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750



Commerce Stream



MBOSE12C<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12C <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750



Click here for more



