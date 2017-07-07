OJEE To Begin Counselling For MBBS, BDS Admission In Odisha On 15 July

Online registration for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses in Odisha will be done by Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) authorities. The counselling process is likely to begin on 15 July. Merit list for the same is yet to be released. Candidates can keep an eye on the official website for details in this regard. The counselling for all government and private medical colleges in the State will be done by OJEE details of which will be released by the authorities in a day or two.

'It is to bring it to the attention of all students aspiring to pursue MBBS/BDS study in Odisha, that the admissions into Government/Private Medical Colleges for the session 2017-18 shall be done by OJEE-2017 committee. The detail information related to regulations, fee, number of seats and procedures of admission will be notified during the first week of July in the website www.ojee.nic.in.'

Odisha has more than thousand MBBS and BDS seats out of which for 15% of the seats NEET counselling will done under Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS).

As per the schedule released by OJEE the registration process will continue till 22 July 2017 and the list of candidates will be published the next day.

As a part of the admission process, document verification will begin from 25 July till 30 July.

First round of admission will start on 9 August 2017. In case vacancy is still there, the authorities will consider conducting a spot counselling on 28-30 August 2017 at OJEE Cell, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar.

Candidates should note that the schedule released by OJEE is tentative and may change.



