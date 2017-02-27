Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Admission 2017-18 Open: Apply Now

New Delhi: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), a Central University with its headquarters at Hyderabad has released the prospectus for the admissions to various courses in the university. The University was named after Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the great freedom fighter, the first Minister of Education of the Independent India, the pioneer of modern and scientific education in the country, a prolific writer and scholar of eminence. The University has been awarded "A" Grade by the NAAC during 1st and 2nd cycles of Accreditation.
MANUU has a satellite Campus, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh and MANUU-College of Arts & Science for
Women, Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).
Maulana Azad National Urdu University Admission 2017-18: Courses
MANUU provides Graduate, Post Graduate, Diploma and MPhil/PhD Programmes like BA, B.Com, MA, MCA, B.Ed., M.Ed., B.Tech, M.Tech., Polytechnic, D.El.Ed. and MBA.
Maulana Azad National Urdu University Admission 2017-18: Departments
The admissions to the university will be done to these departments:
Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Public Administration, Journalism and Mass Communication, Islamic Studies, Social Work, Education, History, Economics, Management, Sociology, Political Science, Translation Studies, Mathematics, Zoology, Computer Science, Commerce, Women Studies
Read: More updates on Admission 2017-18
Maulana Azad National Urdu University Admission 2017-18: Important Dates
Date of Issue of Notification: 26 February 2017
Last date for Submission of filled-in Application Forms
i) MPhil /PhD Programs : 5 May 2017
ii) Entrance Test Based Programs (Professional/Technical/Vocational Education) : 5 May 2017
iii) All Merit Based UG/PG (General/Professional)/ Paramedical Programs : 9 July 2017
iv) Part-time/ Parallel Diploma Programs : 10 August 2017
Entrance Tests: 3,4,5 June 2017
Entrance Tests results: 21 June 2017
Dates for MPhil/PhD Interviews: 13, 14, 15 July 2017
Maulana Azad National Urdu University Admission 2017-18: How to apply
Application forms can be filled only online for all programmes.
Entrance Test based Admissions: The admissions in D.El.Ed., B.Ed., M.Ed., M.B.A., B.Tech. (CS), M.Tech. (CS), M.C.A., Polytechnic, MPhil and PhD programs are based on entrance test.
Read the instructions on application form carefully before filling and choose the correct program, correct College/ Centers/Department, Exam Center, etc (whichever or wherever is applicable). After filling the application form, computer will generate application number (User name) and password for future reference. Follow the instructions generated from the computer.
Click here for more Education News