Marathi Language May Soon Be Included In Uttar Pradesh Universities

The Uttar Pradesh government has plans to introduce Marathi in the curriculum of state universities and ink an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra to promote the language. This was stated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a function organised by the Uttar Pradesh Governor in Lucknow on May 1, according to a press note by the office of Governor Ram Naik."An MoU will be signed with the Maharashtra government to promote cultural exchanges and arrangements will be made to teach Marathi language in the universities in Uttar Pradesh," the press note said.