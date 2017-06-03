Manipur HSLC Class 10th Result 2017 Declared, Check Now At manresults.nic.in

The results can be accessed from this website: manresults.nic.in.
How to check BSEM HSLC exam result 2017?
Manipur HSLC or Class 10 results have been declared today and the students may follow these steps to check the results:
Step one: Go to official results page for exams conducted by Manipur government: manresults.nic.in
Step two: Click on the link for HSLC exam result 2017.
Step three: Enter your roll number correctly and click on submit.
Step four: View and download your result.
The result published online is provisional in nature. However, the score mentioned can be used to apply for admission to 102 but student would need to submit the original marks statement at the time of admission. The original marks sheet and passing certificate would be available at respective schools shortly.
The HSLC exam for Regular and External candidates concluded on April 4 while for Private candidates, the exam ended on March 30.