Manipur 10th Results 2017 To Be Declared On 3 June, Know How To Check Marks Manipur 10th result 2017, or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result will be declared on 3 June 2017.

How to check Manipur 10th result 2017 online? Go to the official result portal of the Board manresults.nic.in

Enter the roll number, date of birth (other details may be asked, so keep your exam admit card in hand)

Submit the details

Get the result

Take its printout

This year the board has introduced new examination and evaluation process, as a result of which it is expected that the pass percentage of students in HSLC examination may decrease.



This year the 10th class exam was conducted by the Board on 17 March 2017. The exam continued till April 4. The practical exams for certain courses were held beginning from April 18.



