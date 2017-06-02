Manipur 10th Results 2017 To Be Declared On 3 June, Know How To Check Marks

How to check Manipur 10th result 2017 online?
- Go to the official result portal of the Board manresults.nic.in
- Enter the roll number, date of birth (other details may be asked, so keep your exam admit card in hand)
- Submit the details
- Get the result
- Take its printout
This year the board has introduced new examination and evaluation process, as a result of which it is expected that the pass percentage of students in HSLC examination may decrease.
This year the 10th class exam was conducted by the Board on 17 March 2017. The exam continued till April 4. The practical exams for certain courses were held beginning from April 18.
Click here for more Education News