Manipal, Visvesvaraya Universities Top Karnataka Ratings

Bengaluru: In a universities ranking released by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), Manipal University and Visvesvaraya Technological University secured top ratings. Manipal University has been rated first in innovation and research quality category while Visvesvaraya Technological University topped in the improvement in research category, the new comprehensive assessment of all universities - public, private and deemed - in Karnataka revealed.
KSHEC on Friday published the inaugural edition of the Karnataka State Universities Rating Framework (KSURF), which is a detailed audit and evaluation of all the state, private and deemed universities in the state, reported Indo-Asian News Service.
e-Tender proposals were earlier solicited by KSHEC from the experts, for Rating of 50 Universities in Karnataka (State, Deemed and State Private), on year-on- year basis for a period of 5 years.
They proposed Primary Criteria (as Research Excellence, Teaching excellence) Secondary Criteria (Employability, Innovation, Infrastructure) and Third Mission (Inclusiveness & Social Impact) for the evaluation of the universities.
Gulbarga University was rated at the top for research productivity in the established universities category while Bangalore University placed top for research citations and KLE University was ranked top for industrial memorandum of understandings, reported IANS.
In the young universities category, JSS University and NITTE University score high in teaching excellence and international diversity.
M.S. Ramaiah University rated very high on patents, PES University ranked for domestic diversity and Reva University ranked high on infrastructure among the universities established in the last five years.
In the specialist university category, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, is rated at the top for inclusiveness and social impact whereas Kannada University and University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, score high on the faculty with Ph.D parameter.
(With Inputs from IANS)
