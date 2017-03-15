MANET Invites Online Application For Admission To B.Tech. In Marine Engineering; Apply Till June 19

EMAIL PRINT MANET Invites Application For Admission To B.Tech. Marine Engineering New Delhi: The application process for admission to B.Tech. Marine Engineering at Maharashtra Academy of Naval Education and Training (MANET), Pune is in process and the last date to apply is June 19. MANET is one of the few institutes in India which offer B.Tech. degree in Marine Engineering. The institute will conduct an entrance test (MANET CET) for admission to the program. The admission test will be conducted in May at 27 different centers. The institute will also conduct interview following the entrance exam.



Important Dates



Last date to apply for appearing in MANET CET at National Centers: May 24, 2017



Last date to apply online: June 19, 2017 (MANET CET at Pune campus only)



Issue of admit card for examination: May 15, 2017



Entrance exam at national centers: May 28, 2017



How to Apply



Step one: Got to MANET official website: manetpune.ac.in



Step two: Click on the admission tab and select B.Tech. Marine Engineering. Then click on Admisison 2017.



Step three: In the new window, click on the link which says "Click here to Apply Online".



Step four: Complete the application form and submit.



Selection Process



For all eligible applications received before May 24, 2017



Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) in 10+2, MANET CET result, and interview. The selection will also depend on a candidate's medical fitness.



For applications received between May 28 and June 19, 2017



Applicants would be shortlisted on the basis of marks scored in PCM in 10+2 and will be called for CET at MANET campus in Pune. Candidates will then be shortlisted on the basis of CET score and performance in interview. The candidate must also fulfill medical fitness requirements as per DGS norms.



