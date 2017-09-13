Make The Most Of Digital Media: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tells Students

Karti Chidambaram summoned by CBI in Aircel Maxis corruption case tomorrow: Press Trust of India

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Make The Most Of Digital Media: Assam Chief Minister Tells Students New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today exhorted students to take maximum benefit of the new age digital media while pursuing their academic studies. 'Knowledge is power and in this age of globalization, information technology has significantly altered many aspects of life and students must take maximum benefit of the digital medium in their academic life," Sonowal said while presenting the Anundoram Barooah Award to 15,738 meritorious students who secured 75 per cent or above marks in Higher Secondary or its equivalent examinations in the state.



