Make Students Sensitive To Local Needs: President To Universities

Emphasizing on quality education, President Pranab Mukherjee today asked higher educational institutions to make students sensitive to local socio-economy needs. "It is not enough for higher education institutions to be modern and relevant. They must be designed to serve and make an impact on society," he said. The president said students' research capability must be used with an aim to address real world problems that nations face. "Higher educational institutions must strive to become community assets," he said, dedicating the BML Munjal University to the country at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The university was set up to recognise and celebrate the life of Brijmohan Lall Munjal, one of the most respected industrialists of the country and the founder of the Hero group, a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted the president as saying.

Mukherjee said in the emerging global scenario, the quality of higher education imparted will play an important role in moulding the careers of young men and women. "In less than 10 years from now, nearly 140 million people will be in the college-going age group. Every fourth graduate in the world will be a product of our higher education system.

"In such a competitive environment, only those professionals who are properly skilled and trained will achieve success.

"The onus is on the higher educational institutions to prepare their students in a way that they are globally relevant and yet sensitive to the needs of the local socio-economy," he said. Mukherjee said higher education institutions have a great responsibility in modernising education. "Technology and communication are fast transforming the way the world works. Institutions must catch up with the latest technology to make education more effective and meaningful," the president said.

He said students cannot sit and be passive recipients any longer. "Those students who are entering the workforce must be self-managing, self-developing and emotionally self-sustaining. These are qualities that must be ingrained in students when they enter an institute of higher learning," Mukherjee said.