MAKAUT Kolkata's Industry-Academic Conclave To Start Tomorrow

New Delhi: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal (formerly West Bengal University of Technology) is organizing an "Industry - Academic Conclave" from 27th March, 2017 to 29th March, 2017 with a motive to promote innovation for bridging the gap between Academic Research and Industry need. 'It is indeed an effort to explore knowledge and skill based successful entrepreneurs for the benefit of the society' said a release from the university.
The release from the tech university also said that, it is imperative to say that the gap between the Research and Development work being successfully carried out by the academics from achieving patent to commercialization should be bridged for the development of the society at large.
The MAKAUT Kolkata has earlier asked its affiliate colleges to showcase the innovations of the budding graduates and also to present case study of successful entrepreneurs.
