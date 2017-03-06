Collapse
Mahatma Gandhi University Degree (UG) 1,2,3 Year Supply Results 2016 Out

Education | Updated: March 06, 2017 19:24 IST
New Delhi:  The 1,2,3 Year Supply undergraduate -degree- results of Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda has been released. The students can go to the official website of Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda and check their results. The university released the results of year 2016 under graduate exams now.

Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda Degree (UG) 1,2,3 Year Supply Results 2016: How To check

Go to the official website of Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda, http://www.mguniversity.in/
Click on the Results tab in the homepage
Click on the specific results you are searching for
Enter the hall ticket number the year you are looking for
See your results

