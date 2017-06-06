Maharashtra SSC Result 2017: Know How To Check Online Maharashtra SSC result 2017 date uncertain; can be expected soon.

Amidst uncertainty over the result date, students awaiting the Maharashtra SSC result 2017 are glued to internet for regular updates. The Board has not yet given an exact date for the result. However Krishna Kumar Patil, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune had said that the dates being given by various sections of the media are rumors and the board will announce the actual dates only after a review meeting, which will be convened soon.

Result related updates will be released at the official web portal of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

Maharashtra 10th result 2017: Know how to check online
Go to the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Alternatively students can check the result at results.nic.in or results.gov.in

Enter the details asked for (usually the Board considers date of birth, name, school number, centre number as login credentials. Details, as these, can be found from the admit card/ or any other document issued by the school/ board, as an admission letter to the exam)

Submit the details

Take the printout of the result

Students can check the result at mahresult.nic.in.

Though Board will issue certificates and mark sheet supporting the result, students should consider saving the online mark statement.

About Maharashtra Board Exams 2017: This year close to 17 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exam. The Board had declared the class 12, HSC results previous week. While girls have fared well in the exam, Konkan division has the highest number of pass percentage with 95.20% students clearing the exam.