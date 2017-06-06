Maharashtra SSC Result 2017: Know How To Check Online

Maharashtra SSC result 2017 date uncertain; can be expected soon.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 06, 2017 15:20 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Maharashtra SSC Result 2017: Know How To Check Online

Maharashtra SSC Result 2017: Know How To Download Online

New Delhi:  Amidst uncertainty over the result date, students awaiting the Maharashtra SSC result 2017 are glued to internet for regular updates. The Board has not yet given an exact date for the result. However Krishna Kumar Patil, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune had said that the dates being given by various sections of the media are rumors and the board will announce the actual dates only after a review meeting, which will be convened soon.

Result related updates will be released at the official web portal of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

Maharashtra 10th result 2017: Know how to check online
  • Go to the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Alternatively students can check the result at results.nic.in or results.gov.in
  • Enter the details asked for (usually the Board considers date of birth, name, school number, centre number as login credentials. Details, as these, can be found from the admit card/ or any other document issued by the school/ board, as an admission letter to the exam)
  • Submit the details
  • Take the printout of the result

Students can check the result at mahresult.nic.in.

Though Board will issue certificates and mark sheet supporting the result, students should consider saving the online mark statement.

About Maharashtra Board Exams 2017: This year close to 17 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exam. The Board had declared the class 12, HSC results previous week. While girls have fared well in the exam, Konkan division has the highest number of pass percentage with 95.20% students clearing the exam.


Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READKerala Beedi King Living It Up In Jail, Alleges Son Of Guard He Ran Over
Maharashtra SSC resultMaharashtra SSC board resultmahresult.nic.in

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................