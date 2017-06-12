Maharashtra SSC Result 2017: Don't Believe The Rumours, We Have Not Decided Any Dates Yet, Says Official Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC result 2017 date in a day or two.

Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra SSC Result 2017 Date Likely To Be Declared Soon New Delhi: Students awaiting



'Once the dates are decided, it will be conveyed to the students and parents via print and electronic media,' said the Board official.



Students are suggested to check, the official web portal for timely updates. The Class 10 result will be declared at mahresult.nic.in.



The Board had declared the



A total of 1429478 students had appeared for the annual 12th class exam and 1431365 students had registered for it. 100% pass was seen in subjects like Malayalam, Japanese, Environment Education, drawing, pictorial composition, instrumental music, general foundation course, stenography Marathi, fish processing technology and multimedia/ internet.



About Maharashtra SSC board exam 2017: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted the class 10/ SSC exam for close to 18 lakh students. The exam was held in March and witnessed near about 10 lakh male examinees and 8 lakh female examinees.



Click here for more



Students awaiting Maharashtra SSC result 2017 must be going through a tough phase of 'to believe or not to believe' the rumours going with the result declaration date. With speculations going around the SSC result 2017 date , and the silence of the Board in addition, students are confused on how long to wait for the exact date. Seeking confirmation from the Board officials, it was conveyed that all the news about result declaration dates are rumours. The dates will be decided after a review meeting scheduled for Monday or Tuesday.'Once the dates are decided, it will be conveyed to the students and parents via print and electronic media,' said the Board official.Students are suggested to check, the official web portal for timely updates. The Class 10 result will be declared at mahresult.nic.in.The Board had declared the HSC/ 12th class result in May. Taking gender wise performance into consideration, girls have performed better than boys with an overall pass percentage of 93.05.A total of 1429478 students had appeared for the annual 12th class exam and 1431365 students had registered for it. 100% pass was seen in subjects like Malayalam, Japanese, Environment Education, drawing, pictorial composition, instrumental music, general foundation course, stenography Marathi, fish processing technology and multimedia/ internet.: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted the class 10/ SSC exam for close to 18 lakh students. The exam was held in March and witnessed near about 10 lakh male examinees and 8 lakh female examinees.Click here for more Education News