Maharashtra SET 2017 Admit Card Released; Download Now

New Delhi: The admit cards for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (Maharastra SET) has been released on the official website of the exam. The candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards now. Savitribai Phule Pune University website hosts the admit card window of Maharshtra SET. The aspirants can go the website, unipune.ac.in and download the hall tickets now.
Maharashtra SET will be conducted on April 16.
Maharashtra SET is to select the candidates for the post of assistant professorship in various universities and colleges of Maharashtra and Goa.
Maharashtra SET 2017 Admit Card Released: How To Download
The Candidates can follow these steps to download the hall tickets/Admit cards of Maharashtra SET:
Step One:
Go to the official website of SET exam organizer, unipune.ac.in.
Step Two:
Click on the "SET & NET Examination" link homepage of the website
Step Three:
Chose any of the options given in the next page: Print Admit Card By Login or Print Admit Card By Application no.
Step Four:
Enter Your details
Step Five:
Download your admit cards/hall tickets
Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra is the official organiser of the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test.
