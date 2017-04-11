Maharashtra School Develops Sensory Garden For Special Children

Thane: A unique sensory garden has been developed here in a school for special children to help stimulate their four major senses. Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde inaugurated the sensory garden at the Jidd Special school yesterday. The garden mainly focuses on developing the four senses - visual, auditory, olfactory (sense of smell) and sense of touch - in a child, the school's head mistress, Archana Shete, said.
"The garden has been designed with a difference taking into account the needs of the special children," she said.
"It will help in stimulating the senses of a child. For example, there are sand pits, pathways made up of gravels, wooden flooring, flowing water set up and grass that simulate the senses," Shete said.
It took around six months to develop the special garden, Shinde said adding that the authorities are mulling to set up more such facilities in the city for special children. She said the children in the school will be imparted training so as to bring them into the mainstream and the effort should be to make them self-reliant.
Click here for more Education News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)