Maharashtra NEET 2017: Online Choice Filling For Third Round Counselling Begins Today

Share EMAIL PRINT Third round counselling process for MBBS admission Maharashtra begins today New Delhi: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begun the choice filling process for the third round of counselling for MBBS and BDS courses. This round of counselling will also include All India Quota seats returned to State quota. The choice filling will continue till August 20, 2017, 5:00 pm. The counselling will be done for all such candidates whose name featured in the state merit list based on their performance in NEET 2017.



Apart from the All India Quota seats returned to State Quota, the counselling will also be done for seats which were allotted but the student did not join the institute, seats which were cancelled during second round, vacant seats of persons with disability (PWD), and seats which were not allotted to anyone during the second round of counselling.



Following candidates would have to make fresh applications and fill fresh preferences: Candidates who did not apply during June 28 to July 10, 2017 period.

Candidates who applied for the counselling and were allotted a seat but did not take admission to the allotted course.

Candidates who applied for the counselling, allotted a seat, taken admission and resigned but want to participate in the counselling. The candidates mentioned above will have to pay a fees of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 60 via challan generated during application form filling process to nearest SBI bank branch till August 22, 2017.



Following candidate would be able to edit their preferences: Candidate who applied for the counselling but not selected to any course but desire to change their preferences.

Candidates who were selected to Health Science Course, admitted and pursuing the course and desires upgradation and have not filled status retention form.

Candidates who were selected to Health Science Course, admitted and pursuing the course and filled Status Retention form, but desire to withdraw the retention and desires to participate for upgradation.

If the candidates mentioned above fail to fill their preferences, their previous preferences would be considered. For all such candidates who already joined a course, their present course will be treated as their last preference.



