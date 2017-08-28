Maharashtra NEET 2017: DMER Releases Mop UP Round 2 Allotment List @ Dmer.org Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra has released the allotment list for Mop Up round 2 for medical and dental admission today on the official website of the directorate.

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra has released the allotment list for Mop Up round 2 for medical and dental admission today on the official website of the directorate. MOP UP Round - 2 for Vacant Government/Corporation Medical College seat(s) is conducted by DMER office today. The list of upgraded candidates is available on the website. All these candidates must join at the upgraded college before August 31. If they fail to do so, the notification from the Maharashtra DMER said, then penalty clause mentioned in the Notice of MOP UP round-2 will be applicable.



During this

Amravati remained vacant. According to DMER, the list of vacant seats was published on Augutst 27 evening of private Medical Colleges. In the said seat matrix above seat will be added.



This newly vacant seat will be also filled as per the procedure laid down in the Notice of Institution level round.



The Mop Up round was included seats which remained vacant or were allotted but student did not join the college or admission was cancelled.



The seats in private medical institutes which remain vacant after the Mop Up round will be filled by the Private Institutes on Inter-se merit of NEET 2017 All India Rank and the state eligibility criteria for admission.



