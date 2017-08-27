NEET 2017: DMER, Maharahtra To Release Allotment List For Mop Up Round Tomorrow The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra will announce the result for Mop Up round to fill the remaining vacant MBBS seats on August 28, 2017.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra will announce the result for Mop Up round to fill the remaining vacant MBBS seats on August 28, 2017. Any candidate who was not selected in the previous round or was selected in the previous round, joined the course and has not submitted status Retention form will be eligible for allotment in this round. All the candidates who are allotted a seat in this round will have to join the allotted college by August 31, 2017, 3:00 pm.



The following candidates have bene deemed ineligible for this round of allotment:

Any candidate who was selected in any of the previous rounds, but failed to join the course.

Any candidate who was selected in any of the previous rounds, joined the course and cancelled/resigned their admission.

Candidate who was selected in any of the previous rounds, joined the course and filled Status Retention form.



There is no provision to submit status retention after this round as there will not be any further round of counselling for MBBS seats. Candidates who are allotted a seat in this round will have to mandatorily join the course. There is no option to not join the allotted course and college.



If a candidate fails to join the allotted college, they will have to pay a penalty. As mentioned in the official notice,



"As per Government Resolution No. CET 3516/CR 169/Edu-2 dated 13/04/2017, any Candidate responsible for lapse of MBBS/BDS seat will have to pay a penalty of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupee Ten Lacs Only). This penalty is applicable to all those Candidates who do not join during last round or cancel a seat after last round of admission. This penalty is also applicable to any candidate resigning a seat after cut-off date for MBBS/BDS course or also fails to complete the course, irrespective of admission quota of the candidate."



Click here for more



