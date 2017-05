Maharashtra HSC Result 2017: Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today

Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 To Be Declared Soon

Bringing an end to the anxiety of students, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the HSC results 2017 today. Students shall have to wait no more and can check their result at 1 pm. The result will be announced at the official result web portal of Maharashtra at mahresult.nic.in. One of the largest State Boards in the country, MSBSHSE, has made official announcement therefore students should not worry about the exact HSC result date.Go to the official website mahresult.nic.inClick on the HSC result linkEnter the details asked for (Generally, roll number and date of birth are considered as login credentials)Submit the detailsGet the resultKeep a copy of the resultTake printout