Maharashtra HSC Result 2017: Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today MaharashtraState Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the HSC results 2017 today.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 To Be Announced Shortly New Delhi: Bringing an end to the anxiety of students, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the HSC results 2017 today. Students shall have to wait no more and can check their result at 1 pm. The result will be announced at the official result web portal of Maharashtra at mahresult.nic.in. One of the largest State Boards in the country, MSBSHSE, has made official announcement therefore students should not worry about the exact HSC result date.



How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2017?

