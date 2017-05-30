Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 Announced: Overall Pass Percentage 89.50 HSC results 2017 have been declared by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Maharashtra HSC result has been announced for a total of 1429478. 1431365 students had registered for the examination. 15121 girls have cleared the examination in Konkan division. A total of 636489 girls had appeared for the exam and 592256 have cleared it.



100% pass has been seen in subjects like Malayalam, Japanese, Environment Education, drawing, pictorial composition, instrumental music, general foundation course, stenography Marathi, fish processing technology and multimedia/ internet.



609851 students have achieved 2nd grade. Science students have scored well with an overall pass percentage of 95.85. 323415 students have cleared the exam in Commerce stream. For arts and vocational studies, the overall pass percentage is 81.91 and 86.27 per cent, respectively.



