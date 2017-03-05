Maharashtra HSC Board Exam: Another Class 12 Paper Leak Now

Mumbai: A day after the std 12th Marathi question-paper leaked, the Maharashtra HSC board officials today found that the Secretarial Practice paper too began to circulate on social media minutes before the exam yesterday. Police had identified the WhatsApp group where the leak originated, said the Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale. The examinations of std 12th, conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (commonly called SSC and HSC Board), are being held at present. The std 12th Secretarial Practise paper was scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm, but photographs of three pages of the question-paper began to circulate on WhatsApp from 10.46 am, Board officials found.
The question-paper of Marathi had leaked in the same way two days before.
Dattatray Jagtap, chairman of Konkan division of the Board, filed a complaint with Vashi police in the neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
Inspector Chetan Kakde of Vashi police said that Navi Mumbai Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Cell were also taking part in the probe.
"We have identified the WhatsApp group (where the leaked paper was shared first) and its members," said Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.
The members of the group seemed to be based in Mumbai, police sources said.
Jagtap told PTI that students were admitted inside the exam halls at 10.20 am, while the photographs of the question-paper began to circulate after 10.46 am, so "it can't be called a leak".
No re-examination of Marathi and Secretarial Practise subjects would be held, he said, appealing the students not to panic.
