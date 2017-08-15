Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2017: How To Check Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune will declare the supplementary exam result in August 2017. Earlier an official from the Board had confirmed it to NDTV that the supplementary results for SSC and HSC students is expected to be declared in the last week of August.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2017: How To Check New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune will declare the supplementary exam result in August 2017. Earlier an official from the Board had confirmed it to NDTV that the supplementary results for SSC and HSC students is expected to be declared in the last week of August. The supplementary results when declared will be available on the official Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) website and the official result portal of the Maharashtra state education board.



Here's how you can check Maharashtra Board Supplementary Results when it is declared.



How to check MSBSHSE Supplementary Exam Result 2017?



Step one: Go to official MSBSHSE website: www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or Maharashtra results portal: www.mahresult.nic.in



Step two: Click on The Supplementray Result 2017 link.



Step three: Be careful to select the respective level that is, Higher Secondary or Secondary result.



Step four: Enter your registration/ roll number and mother's name.



Step five: Click on submit and view your supplementary result.



The updated mark sheet will be made available at the respective schools shortly after after the supplementary result declaration. The Board had declared SSC and HSC results on 13 June and 30 May, respectively at mahresult.nic.in.



Click here for more



Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune will declare the supplementary exam result in August 2017. Earlier an official from the Board had confirmed it to NDTV that the supplementary results for SSC and HSC students is expected to be declared in the last week of August. The supplementary results when declared will be available on the official Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) website and the official result portal of the Maharashtra state education board.Here's how you can check Maharashtra Board Supplementary Results when it is declared.Step one: Go to official MSBSHSE website: www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or Maharashtra results portal: www.mahresult.nic.inStep two: Click on The Supplementray Result 2017 link.Step three: Be careful to select the respective level that is, Higher Secondary or Secondary result.Step four: Enter your registration/ roll number and mother's name.Step five: Click on submit and view your supplementary result.The updated mark sheet will be made available at the respective schools shortly after after the supplementary result declaration. The Board had declared SSC and HSC results on 13 June and 30 May, respectively at mahresult.nic.in.Click here for more Education News