Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2017 Expected In Last Week Of August Maharashtra Board has not given an exact date, yet, but the supplementary exam results can be expected in the last week of August.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune will declare the supplementary exam result in August 2017. A board official from the Board has confirmed it to NDTV that the supplementary results for SSC and HSC students is expected to be declared in the last week of August. The Board has however not given an exact date for the result declaration. Students who had appeared for the supplementary examinations can expect the result before the end of this month at the result portal of the Board. Result related updates can be found at the official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.



As of now, CBSE along with many state boards has declared the supplementary exam result. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the compartmental exam result for class 10 board students next week. The compartmental exam for class 10 students was held from July 17 to July 24, 2017.



The Board had declared SSC and HSC results on 13 June and 30 May, respectively at mahresult.nic.in. The



