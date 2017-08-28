Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2017: Class 10 SSC Results To Be Out Soon; Know Date, Time And Other Details Here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will publish the class 10 or SSC Supplementary exam results on August 29, 2017.

Education | | Updated: August 28, 2017 21:24 IST
Maharashtra Board 10th Class SSS Supplementary Results To Be Declared Tomorrow

New Delhi:  Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will publish the class 10 or SSC Supplementary exam results on August 29, 2017. The students who are eagerly awaiting the SSC or class 10 supplementary exam result may logon to the official results website and check their results from mahresult.nic.in. An official from Maharashtra board had told NDTV that the board is working furtively to release the class 10 or SSC board supplementary result within this month.

The Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary exam was conducted for candidates who failed to qualify the exam. The SSC supplementary result will be released on the results portal of the Maharashtra government. Students would need their examination roll number to access their result.

MSBHSE released the result for Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Supplementary Examination on August 22.

So far, may other boards including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have declared the supplementary and compartment results class 10 and class 12. CBSE has also recently declared the compartmental results for class 12 and class 10 students.


Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Supplementary Result 2017: When to check


The results will be released tomorrow, ie, August 29.

According to the press release from the Maharashtra board, the SSC or class 10 supplementary results will be released by 1 pm tomorrow.


Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Supplementary Result 2017: Where to check

 
Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Supplementary Result @ Mahresult.nic.in

The results will be declared on the official results website of Maharashtra board, mahresult.nic.in. The results will not be available at the official website of Maharashtra board, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

