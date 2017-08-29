Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Supplementary Result Likely To Be Declared Today At Mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely announce the class 10 or SSC Supplementary exam results today on the official results website.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely announce the class 10 or SSC Supplementary exam results today on the official results website. An official from Maharashtra board had earlier told NDTV that the board is working furtively to release the class 10 or SSC board supplementary result within this month. The Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary exam was conducted for candidates who failed in the board exams the result for which was declared in June.



The SSC supplementary result will be released on the results portal of the Maharashtra government today at 1:00 pm. Students would need their examination roll number to access their result.



MSBHSE has already released the result for Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Supplementary Examination on August 22.



The supplementary and compartment results for many states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have already been declared.



The students should not confuse between where to check their result. Results will not be available at the official website of Maharashtra board, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The results will be declared on the official results website of Maharashtra board, mahresult.nic.in.



Click here for more



