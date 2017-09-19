Maharashtra Board HSC 2018 Class 12 Exam Time Table Released; Check Here Maharashtra Board has released the timetable for the board exam for both Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra Board HSC 2018 Class 12 Exam Timetable Released @ Mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has released the time table for the board exam for both Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018 yesterday on the official website of the board. The board exams for both HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) will be conducted in the months of February and March 2018. HSC exams will be conducted between February 21 and March 20, 2018.



The SSC exams will be conducted between March 1 and March 24, 2018.



The detailed schedule for both the Maharashtra board



HSC Vocational Timetable (Old Course) February 2018, HSC Vocational Timetable (New Course) February 2018 and HSC General-Bifocal Timetable February 2018 can be found at the official website of Maharashtra board.

Maharashtra Board 2018: Complete HSC Timetable

The board exam for class 12th HSC students will start on February 21, 2018. According to the schedule published by Maharashtra Board, the HSC examinations will be held in two sessions, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.



THe HSC 2018 exams will start with English on February 21 and will conclude on March 20 with Russian, Arabic, Child Development, Agricultural Science and Technology and Animal Science and Technology.



The detailed schedule for HSC or class 12 students is given below:









For more updates on Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2018, the students may logon to the official website of the board.



