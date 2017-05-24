Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Class Result To Be Published By May End Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Maharashtra will declare the class 12th Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam 2017 results on May last week.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Maharashtra will declare the class 12th Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam 2017 results on May last week. An official from its Pune office told NDTV that the results will be declared by the end of this month. The board official also told us that the class 10th Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results are expected in June.



According to the official, the review meeting is yet to happen and the exact dates of the result will be declared after that meeting.



Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Class Result: How To Check



The steps to check result are given below:



Step one: Visit the official website for Maharashtra results

Step two: Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.



CBSE Class 12 Board Result Likely To Be Released By This Weekend



The students will have to wait for more updates for knowing the exact dates for the results.









