Maharaja Sayajirao University MSU Baroda OMR SS BCom February 2017 Results Out; Check Now

New Delhi: Maharaja Sayajirao University Baroda (MSU Baroda) has released the results of the OMR based mid semester examination of SS B.Com - I held in February 2017. The candidates who are searching for the MSU Baroda OMR mid semester examination SS BCom February 2017 Results can check their results in the official website of the university.
Maharaja Sayajirao University MSU Baroda OMR SS BCom February 2017 Results : How to check
Go to the official website of The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
Click on "Result of OMR based mid semester examination of SS B.Com. - I held in February 2017", given in the homepage
Click on the download symbol from the popup
See your results in the next page using your exam roll number
The students can also go to the http://msub.digitaluniversity.ac website of Maharaja Sayajirao University MSU Baroda and check their results after going to the results tab in the home page. In that page you will have to choose the exam first then enter the roll number.
