Maharahtra Board MSBSHSE Class 10 SSC Result Declaration Date Not Confirmed Amid speculations of Maharashtra Board declaring SSC class 10 result soon, there is still no confirmation form the board about result declaration date. While the board has declared the result for HSC examination in May, the wait, it seems, will be longer for SSC examination result.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Maharahtra Board Class 10 SSC Result Declaration Date Not Confirmed New Delhi: Amid speculations of Maharashtra Board declaring SSC class 10 result soon, there is still no confirmation form the board about result declaration date. While the board has declared the



This year almost 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination conducted by Maharashtra board.



Though an official announcement is awaited, it is expected that the board may announce the results any time on or after June 9, 2017. The result as and when declared will be available on the Maharashtra government official results website (mahresults.nic.in).



In a latest update, there is a link about SSC Examination result 2017 on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) website. The link, however, leads to an error page. With this development in view, students should expect some form of announcement or update in next few days.



Maharashtra Board is one of the largest state boards in India. On an average more than 30 lakh students appear in the SSC and HSC exams conducted by the board.





Amid speculations of Maharashtra Board declaring SSC class 10 result soon, there is still no confirmation form the board about result declaration date. While the board has declared the result for HSC examination in May, the wait, it seems, will be longer for SSC examination result. As reported earlier , Krishna Kumar Patil, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune had said that the dates being circulated by various media outlets are mere rumors and the board will announce the actual dates only after a review meeting which will be convened soon.This year almost 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination conducted by Maharashtra board.Though an official announcement is awaited, it is expected that the board may announce the results any time on or after June 9, 2017. The result as and when declared will be available on the Maharashtra government official results website (mahresults.nic.in).In a latest update, there is a link about SSC Examination result 2017 on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) website. The link, however, leads to an error page. With this development in view, students should expect some form of announcement or update in next few days.Maharashtra Board is one of the largest state boards in India. On an average more than 30 lakh students appear in the SSC and HSC exams conducted by the board.