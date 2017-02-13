MAH-CET 2017: Last Date To Apply For MBA Program Today; Know More

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra conducts Maharashtra MBA/MMS Common Entrance Test or MAH MBA/MMS CET for admission to Post Graduate programs in Management offered at management institutes in Maharashtra. The application process for MAH-CET began on January 21 and today is the last date to fill application forms online. The admit card for the exam will be available for download February 23 onwards. The entrance exam will be conducted over duration of two days, i.e. March 4 and March 5.



The application process for MAH-CET MBA is entirely online, which is a relief for candidates registering today. Candidates applying for the exam today can pay their application fee using credit card, debit card, Netbanking, IMPS, cash cards, and mobile wallets.



MAH CET MBA 2017 Exam Pattern



The online exam will be conducted on March 4 and 5. The result for the exam will be available by March 10, 2017. Candidates who have already registered for the exam or are planning to register today must prepare for the exam according to the exam pattern.



The test comprises of four sections - Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude. There will be 75 questions in Logical Reasoning and 25 questions in Abstract Reasoning section. The quantitative ability and verbal ability and reading comprehension section will have 50 questions each.



Each question carries 1 marks with total marks amounting to 200. There will be no negative marking. The exam will be conducted online and will be of 150 minutes duration. The language of the question paper will be English.



