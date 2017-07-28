Madras University Professional UG PG Degree April 2017 Revaluation Results Declared @ Unom.ac.in, Ideunom.ac.in

The Madras University has declared revaluation results of the April 2017 professional undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) degree courses on the official websites.

Education | | Updated: July 28, 2017 19:59 IST
New Delhi:  The Madras University or University of Madras has declared revaluation results of the April 2017 professional undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) degree courses on the official websites. The results can be accessed from these websites: Unom.ac.in and Ideunom.ac.in. Earlier, as the results have been published on the official portals, both the results link from both www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in had gone down. 

The candidates who are searching for the this Madras University results may click on this link from the homepage of the varsity also: UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination Revaluation Results - April 2017

University of Madras opened the window for the revaluation or re-totaling of answer scripts of the Undergraduate (UG) April 2017 professional examination results on July first week. It had declared the results online on July first week.
 

University of Madras UG, PG Professional Degree Exam Revaluation Results 2017: How to check


The students who are waiting to access Madras University UG, PG professional degree exam and April 2017 regular college results may follow these steps:

madras university results

Step One: Go to the official results website of Madras University, www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in


Step Two: Click on the results link you want to access.

Step Three: Enter your examination registration details in the fields given.

Step Four: See your results.

