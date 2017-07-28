Madras University Professional UG PG Degree April 2017 Revaluation Results Declared @ Unom.ac.in, Ideunom.ac.in

The candidates who are searching for the this Madras University results may click on this link from the homepage of the varsity also: UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination Revaluation Results - April 2017
University of Madras opened the window for the revaluation or re-totaling of answer scripts of the Undergraduate (UG) April 2017 professional examination results on July first week. It had declared the results online on July first week.
University of Madras UG, PG Professional Degree Exam Revaluation Results 2017: How to check
The students who are waiting to access Madras University UG, PG professional degree exam and April 2017 regular college results may follow these steps:
Step Two: Click on the results link you want to access.
Step Three: Enter your examination registration details in the fields given.
Step Four: See your results.
Click here for more Education News