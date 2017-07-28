Madras University Professional UG PG Degree April 2017 Revaluation Results Declared @ Unom.ac.in, Ideunom.ac.in

University of Madras UG, PG Professional Degree Exam Revaluation Results 2017: How to check

The Madras University or University of Madras has declared revaluation results of the April 2017 professional undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) degree courses on the official websites. The results can be accessed from these websites: Unom.ac.in and Ideunom.ac.in. Earlier, as the results have been published on the official portals, both the results link from both www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in had gone down.The candidates who are searching for the this Madras University results may click on this link from the homepage of the varsity also:University of Madras opened the window for the revaluation or re-totaling of answer scripts of the Undergraduate (UG) April 2017 professional examination results on July first week. It had declared the results online on July first week.



The students who are waiting to access Madras University UG, PG professional degree exam and April 2017 regular college results may follow these steps: