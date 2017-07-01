Madras University April 2017 Regular, Professional UG PG Degree Results Declared, Unom.ac.in, Ideunom.ac.in Websites Go Down

The Madras University UG, PG professional results and April 2017 regular college results can be accessed through www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in.
Indian Express had earlier reported that UG and PG candidates will be given revaluation chances from July 4 to 10.
Madras University UG, PG Professional Degree Exam Results 2017: How to check
The students who are waiting to access Madras University UG, PG professional degree exam and April 2017 regular college results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official results website of Madras University, www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in
Step Two: Click on the results link you want to access.
Step Three: Enter your examination registration details in the fields given.
Step Four: See your results.
