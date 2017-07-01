Madras University April 2017 Regular, Professional UG PG Degree Results Declared, Unom.ac.in, Ideunom.ac.in Websites Go Down As Madras University UG PG Professional and regular college results have been published on the official portals, both the results link from both www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in have crashed.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Madras University Professional UG PG Degree Results Declared at Unom.ac.in, Ideunom.ac.in New Delhi: The Madras University April 2017 regular colleges exam and professional undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) degree courses results have been published on the official websites of the Chennai-based varsity. As the results have been published on the official portals, both the results link from both www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in have gone down and not responding now. UG, PG professional degree examination 2017 results and April 2017 regular colleges results will be available on the official websites once the websites are back.



The

Madras University April 2017 Regular, Professional UG PG Degree Results Declared, Unom.ac.in, Ideunom.ac.

Madras University UG, PG Professional Degree Exam Results 2017: How to check

The students who are waiting to access Madras University UG, PG professional degree exam and April 2017 regular college results may follow these steps:



Step One: Go to the official results website of Madras University, www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in



Step Two: Click on the results link you want to access.



Step Three: Enter your examination registration details in the fields given.



Step Four: See your results.



Click here for more





The Madras University April 2017 regular colleges exam and professional undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) degree courses results have been published on the official websites of the Chennai-based varsity. As the results have been published on the official portals, both the results link from both www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in have gone down and not responding now. UG, PG professional degree examination 2017 results and April 2017 regular colleges results will be available on the official websites once the websites are back.The Madras University UG, PG professional results and April 2017 regular college results can be accessed through www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in.Indian Express had earlier reported that UG and PG candidates will be given revaluation chances from July 4 to 10.The students who are waiting to access Madras University UG, PG professional degree exam and April 2017 regular college results may follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official results website of Madras University, www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.inStep Two: Click on the results link you want to access.Step Three: Enter your examination registration details in the fields given.Step Four: See your results.Click here for more Education News