Madras High Court Reprimands NIS For Admitting Student To Research Programme Without Recognition

The Madras High Court has reprimanded the National Institute of Siddha (NIS), Chennai authorities today for admitting a student to a research programme without having the necessary recognition. Justice N Kirubakaran of the Madras High Court has directed NIS, which is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of AYUSH, to submit a report before the court dealing in various aspects including the courses offered at the institute which are recognized, faculty positions, and the budgetary allocation in the last 10 years. The court adjourned the matter to March 22.



According to Press trust of India, Justice N Kirubakaran was hearing the petition by I Nithyamal who was selected for a PhD programme in Gunapadam subject even though the department's recognition had not been renewed.



Justice N Kirubakaran said, "Admitting the students without getting recognition for the research programme is not correct. This itself would show as to how the NIS is being administered by the Central government." He added that even though the institute was inaugurated in 2005 with much aplomb, the present petition reveals the truth about the lacks in administration at NIS.



The justice directed the NIS authorities to submit a report including details such as number of departments at the institute, recognition status of courses, infrastructure for the post-graduate and research programmes, the vacancies of faculty, and central budgetary allocations to the institute in the past 10 years.



The petitioner I Nithyamal had informed in her petition that she was informed only in July 2016 that the recognition for Gunapadam subject was not renewed since 2015. She had moved the court to allow her to join the course by granting eligibility certificate and provisional registration.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



