Madras High Court Questions Tamil Nadu Government's Opposition To NEET; Asks MCI To Submit Affidavit On Admission Process For Medical Colleges

Madras High Court has called on Tamil Nadu government on its opposition to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The High Court Justice N Kirubakaran asked the government representative if they were not ashamed of opposing NEET and asked if the government underestimates the prowess of students in Tamil Nadu. The Justice also said that the apprehension to NEET shows that the state government does not have confidence in the quality of education provided by state education department. He also asked the reason why Tamil Nadu was opposing NEET when all other states had no objection to adopting NEET as the sole entrance exam for admission to medical and dental courses.



These observations were made by the High Court Justice during hearing a batch of petitions asking for allotment of 50% seats in PG courses in private medical and dental colleges under government quota. According to PTI, he posed these questions when it was brought to his notice that the state assembly had passed a bill to exempt the state from NEET and the bill was pending approval by the President.



He also passed interim orders directing the Medical Council of India (MCI) to file an affidavit explaining the number of seats approved in PG and diploma courses in Tamil Nadu colleges and what was the procedure to fill these seats in the past academic year.



He also directed MCI to explain the steps taken by MCI to ensure that the seats were filled as per merits and regulations and quota. N Kirubakaran also said that the affidavit should also state the process to be adopted by the council for admission in the 2017-18 session.



The petition also sought the HC to direct MCI to allocate 50% seats in recognized PG and diploma courses in each specialty at all private medical colleges under government quota.



The judge also questioned MCI on its inaction to control institutes which were doling out degrees as a business transaction. He asked MCI what was it doing to control institutions which were not following guidelines. He said, "When the institutions collect huge amounts is it not your duty to monitor the institutions being an authority of giving approval to the institutions."



The judge also stressed over the cost of medical education a student had to incur. He said that a student has to pay near about Rs. 1.5 crore for specially offered courses and it is illogical to expect such people to serve the public at large. He also referred to a submission which said that the government was spending close to Rs. 20 lakh on each medical student and said that the government ought to make those doctors work for government hospitals for at least ten years.



The Judge also asked MCI to disclose the amount spent on medical students in graduate and PG courses as per the budgetary allocation in this regard. MCI was also directed to state if it had digitalized the database of faculties in each medical institute. The High Court has adjourned the matter to April 3 for further hearing.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



