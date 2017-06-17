Madras High Court Order Copy On Medical Admissions Uploaded On Government Website

The Puducherry government has uploaded the copy of Madras High court order on admission of students to the Post Graduate medical courses in deemed universities here, in the official website of the Directorate of Health and CENTAC. According to an official release, a copy of the order of the High court had been uploaded in the website of the Directorate of Health (http://health.puducherry.gov.in) and also in the website of the CENTAC (www.centaconline.in). It also said, the office of CENTAC on the premises of Pondicherry Engineering College in neighbouring Pillaichavady would remain open till June 19 between 9 AM and 4 PM to enable the students or parents to deposit the fee.The government had designated Dr N Nilamani as Nodal Officer for the Grievances Cell constituted to attend and redress the grievances in respect of matters relating to NEET or CENTAC, it added.The Madras High court had in its interim order yesterday directed four self-financing deemed universities in the Union Territory to admit students in the PG courses at an annual fee of Rs 10 lakhs.The order was given by the court on a public interest lawsuit filed by an advocate V B R Menon on the issue of fees the deemed universities had levied.