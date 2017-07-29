NCERT Textbooks: Madras High Court Grants Interim Stay On CBSE Circular Madras High Court has granted interim stay on the CBSE circular that had made it mandatory for schools to use NCERT textbooks only.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT Madras High Court Grants Interim Stay On Circular Mandating NCERT Textbooks In CBSE Schools New Delhi: In a move that has brought relief to private book publishers, Madras High Court has granted interim stay on the CBSE circular that had made it mandatory for schools to use NCERT textbooks only. Passing the order, Justice N Kirubakran said, "In the middle of the academic year, the CBSE cannot issue a circular prohibiting usage of private publishers' books." The Board which has been in news in this year for several reasons, had made it compulsory for schools to use NCERT textbooks only. The move received a not-so-welcoming response from parents and students due to the shortage of textbook supply and also faced the wrath of private book publishers.



The judge has asked the Board to enquire about the books and find out those which should not be bought from private publishers in terms of cost, volume, design and school curriculum. The Board will then direct the schools about the same; however from next year onwards.



"First of all, CBSE has to be blamed for allowing the schools to buy private publishers' books, without even verifying the quality, voluminosity and other contents of the books. Moreover, when the 2014 circular itself enables the CBSE schools to purchase books both from NCERT and private publishers, the present impugned order, without giving details, cannot be passed. In view of that there shall be an order of interim stay as prayed for,' he further added.



All the schools have been directed to file petitions along with court fee of Rs 1000 each, separately, within one week failing which the court will 'pass appropriate order.'



The judge passed the interim order on a petition by an association of managements of 287 private schools following the CBSE curriculum.



In another development, secretary to the union school education and literacy ministry, Anil Swarup had told that NCERT textbooks will be made available to students in order to provide relief to students of public and private schools from buying books at high prices. Giving a comparative detail of the prices charged on buyers, he further added that schools following books of NCERT publications have a greater performance percentage than others.



