Madras High Court Dismisses Plea For Additional Law Seats

The Madras High Court has rejected a plea for creation of additional seats for open category candidates in UG law courses in the government law colleges to compensate them for the 69 per cent reservation provided to other categories in Tamil Nadu.Justice K Ravichandra Baabu dismissed as not maintainable the petition by S Aishwarya praying for a direction to the State Higher Education department and the TN Dr Ambedkar Law University to create additional seats and admit her in BA LLB (Hons) or BBA LLB (Hons) course for 2017-18.Petitioner, who had secured 476 marks out of 500 in the All India Senior School Certificate Examination and applied for five years integrated law degree course in the university, contended that she would have secured a seat had the university adopted the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation for various communities.Click here for more Education News