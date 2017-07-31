Madras High Court Dismisses Plea For Additional Law Seats

Chennai: The Madras High Court has rejected a plea for creation of additional seats for open category candidates in UG law courses in the government law colleges to compensate them for the 69 per cent reservation provided to other categories in Tamil Nadu.
Justice K Ravichandra Baabu dismissed as not maintainable the petition by S Aishwarya praying for a direction to the State Higher Education department and the TN Dr Ambedkar Law University to create additional seats and admit her in BA LLB (Hons) or BBA LLB (Hons) course for 2017-18.
Petitioner, who had secured 476 marks out of 500 in the All India Senior School Certificate Examination and applied for five years integrated law degree course in the university, contended that she would have secured a seat had the university adopted the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation for various communities.
Related news:
85 % Reservation For State Board Students: Madras High Court Dismisses Tamil Nadu Government Appeal
NCERT Textbooks: Madras High Court Grants Interim Stay On CBSE Circular
Madras High Court Asks To Furnish List Of Students Admitted To Medical Colleges Without CENTAC Counselling
Click here for more Education News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)