Madras High Court Directs Puduchery Medical Colleges To Charge 3.5 Lakh For Admission

The Madras High Court today directed the medical colleges in Puducherry to accept Rs 3.5 lakh fixed by the fee fixation committee in March last year and admit students to the MBBS courses. A division bench, comprising Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Abdul Quddhose, gave the direction while considering appeals filed by N Lakshna Shree and two others challenging an order of a single judge.



Justice T S Sivagnanam had earlier rejected their plea to pay the fees of Rs 3.5 lakh fixed by the fee committee on March 23 last year.



The judge had said that it was valid only for the academic year 2016-17.



The petitioner's counsel contended that the single judge had failed to consider that the students were deprived of their right to secure admission in their respective colleges on the ground that they were unable to pay the exorbitant fee demanded by the colleges.



