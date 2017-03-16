Madras HC Issues Notice To TN Government And MHRD On Setting Up Of JNV Schools In The State

The Madras High Court has issued a notice to Tamil Nadu government and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) asking to set up a Jawahar navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools in the state. The petition was filed by by Kumari Mahasabha Secretary Jayakumar Thomas and hearing the petition, a division bench comprising of justices A Selvam and Authinathan has ordered a notice to the Principal Secretary of Education of Tamil Nadu government, Union HRD Minsitry Secretary, and JNV Samithi chairman among others and has asked them to reply within two weeks of the notice.



According to the petition submitted with the court, JNV schools are boarding schools with classes being conducted from class 6 to 12. These schools also gove priority to students from rural areas during admission. The petitioner also added that while no fee is charged to students for classes 6 to 8, the schools board charges a minimal fee of Rs. 200 to students of classes 9 to 12.



According to reports in PTI, the JNV Samithi had earlier responded to Jayakumar Thomas' petition and claimed that it had not received any cooperation form the Tamil Nadu government for setting up of JNV schools. Thomas asked if Kendriya Vidyalayas which conduct classes in Hindi are allowed to function in the state then why can't JNV be permitted too.



Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas give 15 and 7 percent reservation to students belonging to SC and ST categories respectively. The school board also provides 33 percent reservation to girls. Stating his objective behind the petition, Jayakumar said that setting up of JNV schools in Tamil Nadu would provide ample opportunities for students from rural areas in Tamil Nadu and not allowing the setting up of these schools on the ground that Hindi was taught in these schools was not fair.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



