Shivraj Singh Chouhan Dons Teacher's Role, Teaches Mathematics Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today became teacher for a day and taught mathematics.

Share EMAIL PRINT Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan became teacher for a day and taught mathematics (File) Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today became teacher for a day and taught mathematics. The chief minister visited the government middle school on the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology here as part of a day-long mass teaching program, ''Mil Banchey Madhya Pradesh' (Let's read together, Madhya Pradesh), organised by his government.



Apart from giving maths lessons, he also spoke about importance of protecting the environment, said a government official who accompanied him.



"Protect environment to prevent global warming. If the rampant felling of trees and contamination of water bodies is not stopped, human life will be at stake," Mr Chouhan told the children.



Rajay Shiksha Kendra Media Adviser Amitabh Anuragi said that across the state, around 2.15 lakh volunteers, including engineers, doctors, bureaucrats and public representatives, taught 96 lakh students from classes I to VIII under the program today.



The initiative was aimed at promoting 'community involvement' in schools and in overall development of students, he said.



Click here for more





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today became teacher for a day and taught mathematics. The chief minister visited the government middle school on the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology here as part of a day-long mass teaching program, ''Mil Banchey Madhya Pradesh' (Let's read together, Madhya Pradesh), organised by his government.Apart from giving maths lessons, he also spoke about importance of protecting the environment, said a government official who accompanied him."Protect environment to prevent global warming. If the rampant felling of trees and contamination of water bodies is not stopped, human life will be at stake," Mr Chouhan told the children.Rajay Shiksha Kendra Media Adviser Amitabh Anuragi said that across the state, around 2.15 lakh volunteers, including engineers, doctors, bureaucrats and public representatives, taught 96 lakh students from classes I to VIII under the program today.The initiative was aimed at promoting 'community involvement' in schools and in overall development of students, he said.Click here for more Education News