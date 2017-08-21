Madhya Pradesh B.Ed. Admission 2017: Registration For Fourth Counselling To Fill Vacant Seats To Start Tomorrow

As per the reports in Hindi media, students in Madhya Pradesh will get another chance to register for B.Ed., M.Ed., B.P.Ed., M.P.Ed. and Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. , BA- B.Ed., B.Sc. - B.Ed., and B.El.Ed. course in state colleges and institutes.

Education | | Updated: August 21, 2017 15:37 IST
MP B.Ed. Admission 2017: Fourth Counselling Will Start Tomorrow

New Delhi:  As per the reports in Hindi media, students in Madhya Pradesh will get another chance to register for B.Ed., M.Ed., B.P.Ed., M.P.Ed. and  Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. , BA- B.Ed., B.Sc. - B.Ed., and B.El.Ed. course in state colleges and institutes. The Higher Education Department will conduct the fourth round of counselling to fill vacant seats in these courses. Candidates who did not register for the counselling earlier can also apply afresh. The registration will be done from August 22 to August 28, 2017. 

The allotment list for this round of counselling will be released on August 31. Students allotted a seat in this list will be allowed to take admission starting from September 1, 2017. 

The state colleges have 60 thousand B.Ed. and 5 thousand M.Ed. seats. Initially only 55 thousand students had registered for B.Ed. counselling and 1800 students registered for M.Ed. counselling. Initially the department had planned to conduct only two rounds of counselling. 

The first allotment list was released in July and about 45-60% seats were filled in the first round. However, more than 50% students allotted a seat did not take admission in the allotted college. Even after the second allotment, many seats remained vacant due to which the department conducted a third counselling. 

Even after third counselling, seats remain vacant for which the fourth round is being conducted. Interested candidates can apply through department's official website. 

