Lucknow University Begins Application Process For MBA Programme; Last Date May 10

28 Shares EMAIL PRINT Lucknow University Begins Application Process For MBA, Apply Now New Delhi: Lucknow University has begun the online application process for MBA programs. The application process will end on May 10, 2017. The University will conduct an entrance test, Lucknow University Management Entrance Test (LUMET) for admission to the program. Candidates with a valid CAT score card can also apply. Such candidates can choose to appear for LUMET as well. The selection process will also comprise of an oral component. LUMET is tentatively scheduled for May 28, 2017. The university will declare the final schedule at a later date.



Important Dates



Date of beginning of application process: March 21, 2017



Last date to fill application form online: May 10, 2017



Entrance exam date: May 28, 2017 (tentative)



Eligibility The candidate must have a graduation degree in any stream with 10+2+3 system from any recognized university.

The candidate should have scored a minimum of 50% marks in graduation. For SC/ST candidates minimum marks required is 45%.

In case of candidates who have taken a gap year after graduation, a certificate by the Notary on a Rs. 10 stamp paper must be submitted at the time of admission.

How to Apply



Candidates who wish to apply for MBA admission at Lucknow University can follow the steps given below:



Step one: Go to Lucknow University official website: lkouniv.ac.in



Step two: Click on the Admission 2017-18 link and then click on the link for MBA admission.



Step three: Click on Apply Now. You will have to first agree to a declaration and then you can proceed to fill the application form.



Step four: Complete the registration form. Make sure to fill correct details since details entered here cannot be changed later. You will receive your login id and password on the mobile number and email provided during registration.



Step five: Login with your id and password and complete the application process. ENeter your personal and educational qualification details You will be required to choose your admission mode from CAT or LUMET, and test centre.



Step six: Upload your photo and signature and preview your application form.



Step seven: Pay application fee through Credit card/debit card/netbanking. Application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 2000 and SC/ST candidates is Rs. 1000.



Step eight: Submit your application and take a printout of the application form and payment receipt.



Click here for more







Lucknow University has begun the online application process for MBA programs. The application process will end on May 10, 2017. The University will conduct an entrance test, Lucknow University Management Entrance Test (LUMET) for admission to the program. Candidates with a valid CAT score card can also apply. Such candidates can choose to appear for LUMET as well. The selection process will also comprise of an oral component. LUMET is tentatively scheduled for May 28, 2017. The university will declare the final schedule at a later date.Date of beginning of application process: March 21, 2017Last date to fill application form online: May 10, 2017Entrance exam date: May 28, 2017 (tentative)Candidates who wish to apply for MBA admission at Lucknow University can follow the steps given below:Step one: Go to Lucknow University official website: lkouniv.ac.inStep two: Click on the Admission 2017-18 link and then click on the link for MBA admission.Step three: Click on Apply Now. You will have to first agree to a declaration and then you can proceed to fill the application form.Step four: Complete the registration form. Make sure to fill correct details since details entered here cannot be changed later. You will receive your login id and password on the mobile number and email provided during registration.Step five: Login with your id and password and complete the application process. ENeter your personal and educational qualification details You will be required to choose your admission mode from CAT or LUMET, and test centre.Step six: Upload your photo and signature and preview your application form.Step seven: Pay application fee through Credit card/debit card/netbanking. Application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 2000 and SC/ST candidates is Rs. 1000.Step eight: Submit your application and take a printout of the application form and payment receipt.Click here for more Education News