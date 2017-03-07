Linking Aadhaar To Mid-Day Meals: 'No One To Be Deprived Of Benefits For Lack Of Aadhaar', Says Government

Considering the usefulness of Aadhaar in curbing leakages and bringing transparency in delivery system, the Government has recently issued orders to use Aadhaar in several other welfare schemes funded from the Consolidated Fund of India. While these orders require beneficiaries of these programs to give their Aadhaar number, it has also been ensured that no one is deprived of the benefits for want of Aadhaar, said a statement from the Government of India today.



Various state government and



"In case of Mid Day Meal scheme and under the Integrated Child Development Scheme, the schools and Anganwadis have been asked to collect the Aadhaar number of the children beneficiaries and in case a child does not have Aadhaar, the school or ICDS functionary will be required to provide enrolment facilities to a child and till Aadhaar number is assigned, the benefits will be continue" said the statement.



The government has also said that Aadhaar has been given to more than 112 Crore people and with such wide and extensive coverage, Aadhaar has become an important tool of transformation, good governance and empowerment of people.



"It ensures that the benefits reach only the deserving and entitled individuals and are not cornered away by fake persons and middlemen. Various studies and survey had earlier pointed out massive leakages in welfare schemes" added the statement.



"During the last two and half years, Aadhaar has helped in direct delivery of benefits to crores of people through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in schemes such as LPG subsidy under Pahal, Scholarships, MNREGA, and Pensions", said the statement.



Two days back, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called the union government move to make Aadhaar mandatory for mid-meal as absurd and strange in a Facebook post.









